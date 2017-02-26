The Latest New Products Must-See

How the Huawei Watch 2 compares with smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, LG

Here's how Huawei's new smartwatch stacks up to the competition.

Wearable Tech
hw2-2.jpg
Huawei

Huawei on Sunday showed off its new Android Wear smartwatches at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Huawei Watch 2 and Huawei Watch 2 Classic build on the success of the original model. Both watches are equipped with the new Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip and include an optical heart-rate sensor, GPS and NFC for mobile payments.

The main selling point, though, is the watch's battery life. The Huawei Watch 2 features a special low-power mode that can display the time and track steps for up to 25 days on a single charge.

You can read CNET's first impression of the Huawei Watch 2 here. Below you will also find a chart outlining how the specs compare with those of the Apple Watch Series 2, Samsung Gear S3 and LG Watch Sport.

Specs compared with similar watches

Huawei Watch 2 Apple Watch Series 2 Samsung Gear S3 LG Watch Sport
Display 1.2-inch full circle AMOLED 38mm: 1.3-inch OLED; 42mm: 1.65-inch OLED 1.3-inch full circle Super AMOLED 1.38-inch full circle POLED
Resolution 390x390 (326 ppi) 38mm: 340x272 (290ppi); 42mm: 390x312 (302 ppi) 360x360 (278 ppi) 480x480 (348 ppi)
Dimensions 45x48.3x12.6mm 38mm: 38.6x33.3x11.4mm; 42mm: 42.5x36.4x11.4mm 49x46x12.9 mm 45.4x51.21x14.2mm
Protection Gorilla Glass 3 Ion-X glass; Sapphire crystal on Steel and Ceramic models Gorilla Glass SR+ Gorila Glass 3
Strap size 20mm; 22mm (Classic model) Proprietary; interchangeable 22mm standard Integrated
Build Stainless steel Aluminum; stainless-steel, ceramic options Stainless steel Stainless steel
Processor Snapdragon Wear 2100 Apple S2 Exynos 7270 Snapdragon Wear 2100
Memory 768MB 512MB 768MB 768MB
Storage 4GB 8GB (2GB for music) 4GB 4GB
Battery 420 mAh 38mm: 273 mAh; 42mm: 334 mAh 380 mAh 430 mAh
Operating system Android Wear 2.0 WatchOS Tizen Android Wear 2.0
Scroll wheel No Yes Yes; Rotating bezel Yes
Microphone Yes Yes Yes Yes
Loudspeaker TBD Yes Yes Yes
Vibration Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Yes Yes Yes Yes
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
LTE Yes; International model only No Yes Yes
Heart-rate sensor Yes Yes Yes Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Yes Yes
Water-resistant IP68 5 ATM; 50 meters IP68 IP68
Price TBA 38mm starts at $370, £370, AU$529; 42mm starts at $400, £399, AU$579 $350, £350, AU$589 $350, £350, AU$568
CNET Review
$349.99

Mobile World Congress 2017

Mobile World Congress 2017

All Mobile World Congress 2017 Stories

More stories

Up Next: A world free of charging cables? It's all up to Apple
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF