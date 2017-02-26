Huawei

Huawei on Sunday showed off its new Android Wear smartwatches at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Huawei Watch 2 and Huawei Watch 2 Classic build on the success of the original model. Both watches are equipped with the new Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip and include an optical heart-rate sensor, GPS and NFC for mobile payments.

The main selling point, though, is the watch's battery life. The Huawei Watch 2 features a special low-power mode that can display the time and track steps for up to 25 days on a single charge.

You can read CNET's first impression of the Huawei Watch 2 here. Below you will also find a chart outlining how the specs compare with those of the Apple Watch Series 2, Samsung Gear S3 and LG Watch Sport.