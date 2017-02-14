Huawei

The second-generation Huawei Watch will be announced next week at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed on Chinese social network Weibo. The executive didn't disclose any details on the upcoming smartwatch, although he did share a promotional photo of a guy in workout gear and said the watch was "made for free spirits."

The original Huawei Watch was the best of a mediocre bunch as our favorite Android Wear watch. We liked its stylish design, decent battery life and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display. Huawei may take a different approach with the second-generation model, but Google's smartwatch software has improved a lot in the meantime.

Earlier reports suggested the Huawei Watch 2 would have a "sportier" look than the original. The image shared by Yu appears to confirm this. Other rumors claim the company may also offer two models of the upcoming smartwatch: one with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the other with a built-in SIM card for cellular connectivity. The second-generation smartwatch will likely run Android Wear 2.0, which Google released last week alongside the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.

Huawei previously sent out invitations to the press for an event on Sunday February 26, the main press day at MWC.

(via Android Police)