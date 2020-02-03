Huawei updates its 'ultralight' MateBook D laptops

Huawei

Huawei is refreshing its Matebook D series laptops for the new year. The MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 laptops are aimed at young consumers and offer "powerful performance, robust build quality and chic design," according to a release Monday from Huawei.

The laptops will be available from select retailers in the UK on Feb. 21 and preorders start Feb. 13. The MateBook D 14, in space grey with 512GB of storage, costs £649.99 (about $845) and the MateBook D 15, in space grey with 256GB of storage, costs £599.99 (about $780).

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on availability in other markets.