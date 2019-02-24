Huawei unveils Mate X, joins Galaxy Fold in foldable game

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Galaxy Fold isn't the only foldable device in town. Say hello to the Huawei Mate X.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer products business, on Sunday unveiled the Mate X at a press conference ahead of the MWC Barcelona trade show.

While the Mate X can fold like Samsung's marquee smartphone, it's a fundamentally different device. The Galaxy Fold has two displays -- one in the front and a second, larger screen on the inside that unfolds like a clamshell. The Mate X has screens that are on the front and back of the device, which join together into a larger, continuous display after you fold it out.

It will also include a 5G connection, and cameras that are powered by Leica technology.

Foldable smartphones represent one of the hottest topics in the industry because of their ability to revolutionize the shape and design of smartphones, which are currently stuck as rectangular slabs of plastic, glass and metal. It's the stuff of sci-fi movies and novels, and brings a genuinely exciting element to an industry that has settled into maturity.

The phone has a 6.6-inch front screen and 6.38-inch back screen, but can unfold for a combined 8-inch display.

Huawei earlier leaked images of the Mate X itself by putting up a poster at the MWC Barcelona venue.

Read our first impressions of the Mate X here.