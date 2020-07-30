CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei takes Samsung's crown to become world's biggest phone-maker, analyst says

Samsung and Apple have held the top spot for years, Canalys noted.

Huawei Y6P

Huawei shipped 55.8 million devices in the second quarter of 2020, according to Canalys.

 César Salza / CNET en Español

Huawei shipped more phones worldwide than any other vendor for the first time in 2020's second quarter, tech market analyst Canalys reported Thursday. It's the first time in nine years anyone other than Samsung or Apple has been market leader, it said.

The embattled Chinese phone-maker shipped 55.8 million devices, down 5% year on year, compared to Samsung's 53.7 million smartphones -- a 30% fall drop, according to Canalys' research.

This story will be updated shortly.