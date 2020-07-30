Huawei takes Samsung's crown to become world's biggest phone-maker, analyst says

César Salza / CNET en Español

Huawei shipped more phones worldwide than any other vendor for the first time in 2020's second quarter, tech market analyst Canalys reported Thursday. It's the first time in nine years anyone other than Samsung or Apple has been market leader, it said.

The embattled Chinese phone-maker shipped 55.8 million devices, down 5% year on year, compared to Samsung's 53.7 million smartphones -- a 30% fall drop, according to Canalys' research.

