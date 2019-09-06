Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei has unveiled what it called its "new" P30 Pro flagship smartphone at IFA 2019 in Germany Friday, but it turns out to be the same handset in two new colors. They're "inspired by nature," according to Huawei consumer CEO Richard Yu: Mystic Blue, which is supposed to look like the sea on the horizon, and Misty Lavender, which is meant to look like a sunset.

"Today I bring our new phone, new P30 Pro," Yu said in Huawei's IFA press conference.

An ad for the "new" P30 Pro phones shows them being used to take photos of clothes and food in the same shades of pinkish purple and blue.

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Huawei was blacklisted in the US in May in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied that charge.

But US companies will be able to sell equipment to Huawei if they get licenses when there's no threat to national security. The reprieve has reportedly seen more than 130 applications for licenses to sell US products to Huawei, but does not apply to new products, meaning Google Android-licensed apps and services likely won't be used on any new phones from the Chinese tech giant.

Bringing out "new" but actually old phones skirts around this ban, as reported earlier by The Verge, meaning the two new colors of the P30 Pro will launch with Android 10.

Huawei's actual new phone, the Mate 30, is due to launch on Sept. 19.

Huawei also used IFA to unveil its foldable Mate X phone, the 5G Kirin 990 chip and its new wireless earbuds AirPods rival, the FreeBuds 3.

IFA, a massive consumer technology showcase held annually in Berlin, is used by tech companies to unveil their latest products. It runs from Friday, Sept. 6, to Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.