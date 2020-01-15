Huawei shipped nearly 7 million 5G phones last year, despite US opposition

Ian Knighton/CNET

Huawei on Wednesday said it shipped 6.9 million 5G phones in 2019, despite US efforts to stop the controversial Chinese phone-maker from dominating the next generation wireless networking market.

It launched eight different 5G phones over the course of the year -- the Mate 30 Pro 5G, the Mate 30 5G, the Porsche Design Mate 30 Pro RS edition, the Mate 20 X 5G, Huawei Nova 6 5G, the Mate X, the Honor V30 Pro and the Honor V30.

Last May, the Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei following an executive order from President Donald Trump that effectively banned the company from US communications networks. National security officials fear that equipment and devices from Huawei could be used to spy for China -- a charge Huawei has repeatedly denied.

As a result of the blacklisting, it's been forced to use an open-source version of Google's Android operating system on phones like the Mate 30.

In December, the company noted that it shipped 240 million phones in 2019. If you've never seen one, it's because Huawei phones are virtually invisible in the US. Despite this, Huawei is the world's second largest phone-maker (behind Samsung).

Huawei also touted its 5G infrastructure equipment in its Wednesday release. This is a source of concern for US politicians, to the point where a bipartisan group of US senators on Tuesday introduced legislation to subsidize companies developing "trusted and secure" 5G gear.

The US is concerned about Huawei's global influence too -- officials on Monday tried to persuade British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to exclude Huawei from the UK's 5G networks.