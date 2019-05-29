Huawei scientists reportedly banned from reviewing IEEE science papers

Angela Lang/CNET

The Huawei saga continues, with its scientists now reportedly banned from reviewing science papers from US-based publisher Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

IEEE told its editors that it fears "severe legal implications" if they continue using Huawei scientists in the journal vetting process, according to Science Mag.

IEEE has 422,000 members across 160 countries, and publishes around 200 journals and magazines. It bills itself as being "the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity."

Huawei had no comment, while IEEE didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read: Huawei ban: Full timeline on how and why its phones are under fire

Earlier this month, the US blacklisted networking gear from Huawei, and Trump signed an executive order essentially banning the Chinese tech giant following national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government.

Following the US government's actions, Google locked Huawei out of its Android updates last week, but the US Commerce Department granted the Chinese tech giant a three-month general license to update existing devices, temporarily easing restrictions on Huawei's access to US components and software in its phones.

Hardware and software vendors are continuing to flee Huawei, with reports coming out Friday that Amazon Japan is no longer selling Huawei devices, and the Wi-Fi Alliance and the SD Association cutting ties with Huawei last Friday.

Microsoft also reportedly removed Huawei's MateBook laptops from its online store.

Huawei could technically survive without Android, with CEO Ren Zhengfei on May 21 saying the company is "well prepared."

More than a year ago, CNET sister site TechRepublic reported that Huawei had been working on its own OS since 2012, in case it got banned from Android.

CNET's understanding is that Huawei has no immediate plans to launch its own OS, which may be called "Hongmeng," and that the company is looking at launching one only if Android is permanently removed as an option for its smartphone customers.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump reportedly told press that he could use an offer to reverse the blacklisting of Huawei as leverage in the escalating trade tensions between China and the US.

Huawei filed a motion in US court Tuesday to have the ban ruled unconstitutional.

Read: Huawei can't unseat Samsung without US software and chips

Mentioned Above Huawei Matebook $750 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.