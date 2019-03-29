Huawei slammed the US for having "a loser's attitude" as it reported revenues of over $100 billion for 2018.
Rotating chairman Guo Ping made the comments Friday, reported by the Financial Times, in the midst of the US pressuring its allies to exclude the scandal-laden Chinese telecom from their 5G rollouts.
"The US government has a loser's attitude," he said. "They want to smear Huawei because they can't compete with us."
Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Huawei says US has 'loser's attitude' because it can't compete
