Huawei says US has 'loser's attitude' because it can't compete

Billy H.C. Kwok / Getty Images

Huawei slammed the US for having "a loser's attitude" as it reported revenues of over $100 billion for 2018.

Rotating chairman Guo Ping made the comments Friday, reported by the Financial Times, in the midst of the US pressuring its allies to exclude the scandal-laden Chinese telecom from their 5G rollouts.

"The US government has a loser's attitude," he said. "They want to smear Huawei because they can't compete with us."

