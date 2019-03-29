CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Huawei says US has 'loser's attitude' because it can't compete

Chairman Guo Ping told reporters the US government wants to "smear" Huawei.

China's Telecom Giant Huawei Reports Earning In Shenzhen

Huawei reported record revenues for 2018 on Friday.

 Billy H.C. Kwok / Getty Images

Huawei slammed the US for having "a loser's attitude" as it reported revenues of over $100 billion for 2018.

Rotating chairman Guo Ping made the comments Friday, reported by the Financial Times, in the midst of the US pressuring its allies to exclude the scandal-laden Chinese telecom from their 5G rollouts.

"The US government has a loser's attitude," he said. "They want to smear Huawei because they can't compete with us."

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Article: The unlikely key to making facial recognition work: Human 'super-recognizers'