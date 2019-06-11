Huawei says it'll need more time to become world's biggest phone seller

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei is reportedly giving itself more time to overtake Samsung as the world's biggest phone-seller.

The scandal-scarred Chinese company took the No. 2 spot from Apple in the second quarter of 2018 and CEO Richard Yu said it aimed to become the world's largest phone vendor by the end of 2019.

However, its chief strategy officer revised that goal on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

"We would have become the largest in the fourth quarter (of this year) but now we feel that this process may take longer," said Shao Yang.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.