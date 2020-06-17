Huawei reveals which phones will get EMUI 10.1 update

César Salza / CNET en Español

After debuting on Huawei's P40 series in March, the Chinese telecom announced Wednesday that 14 of its phones will receive EMUI 10.1, the latest version of its custom skin EMUI 10. It also means most Huawei phones will soon share a unified user interface.

Starting later this month, Huawei will begin the rollout of EMUI 10.1 to premium phones including the Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 as well as budget phones like Nova 5T and Nova 7i. The Chinese phone maker did not disclose how long it will take for the global rollout, but reports point to about a month. You can scroll down to see a full list of the phones that will receive the update.

Aside from updates to its user interface, one of the significant new features that'll be more widely released with EMUI 10.1 is Huawei's virtual assistant Celia, which will replace Google Assistant on phones that do not have Google Mobile Services. It can be used in English, Spanish, and French for now and will be rolled out for now to select countries in Europe as well as parts of South America.

Huawei also made upgrades to Huawei Share, its version of Apple's AirDrop and MeeTime, which is a video conferencing app that allows you to connect with 1080p quality video. For now, it'll be released to select countries in Asia including Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, along with Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

For Huawei, EMUI 10 takes on increased importance due to the Chinese phone makers' ongoing trade ban with the United States that resulted in Huawei losing access to Google Mobile Services, which included the Google Play Store, Gmail and Google Maps. If you have a Huawei phone, the EMUI 10 skin is the biggest visual update to Huawei's OS in years. EMUI is a software update from Huawei based on Google's Android OS platform. The EMUI 10 version of the custom skin is based on Android 10, and includes many of the OS's features along with some proprietary elements and a new user interface from Huawei. To learn more about Huawei's EMUI 10, here's a more in-depth look.

