Huawei reports smallest profit jump in three years as US ban takes its toll

The US ban on Huawei appears to have taken its toll on its 2019 profits. The Chinese company's annual report revealed that its net profit for the year was 62.7 billion yuan ($8.8 billion), which Reuters noted was its lowest increase in three years at 5.6%.
