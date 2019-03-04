Huawei reportedly preparing to sue US government over ban

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Huawei is gearing up to sue the US government over the ban on federal agencies using its products, a report said Monday.

The Chinese telecom will file its lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas (where its US headquarters are located) according to the New York Times, citing anonymous sources.

The company, which has been mired in scandal, will reportedly announce the suit later this week.

