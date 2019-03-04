CNET también está disponible en español.

Security

Huawei reportedly preparing to sue US government over ban

It'll announce the suit later this week, the New York Times reported.

Huawei logo is seen on an android mobile phone with United

Huawei will hit the US government with a lawsuit, a report said.

 Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Huawei is gearing up to sue the US government over the ban on federal agencies using its products, a report said Monday.

The Chinese telecom will file its lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas (where its US headquarters are located) according to the New York Times, citing anonymous sources.

The company, which has been mired in scandal, will reportedly announce the suit later this week.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

