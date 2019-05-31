Huawei reportedly orders employees to cancel US meetings

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei responded to tension with the US by ordering employees to stop having technical meetings with American contacts, a report said Thursday.

The Chinese telecom and phonemaker also sent American citizens working in research and development roles at its Shenzhen headquarters two weeks ago, in the wake of President Donald Trump signing an executive order that cut it off from US suppliers, according to the Financial Times.

Now playing: Watch this: What is going on between Huawei and the US?

It all went down pretty quickly too, the report noted. A workshop apparently ended suddenly when Trump's order was announced -- Americans were asked to leave Huawei's property, bringing their laptops and isolating their networks.

Since then, Huawei has been checking that foreign visitors don't hold US passports and told any Americans to avoid discussing technology as it tries to comply with regulations, Huawei chief strategy architect Dang Wenshuan told the Financial Times.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 3:15 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:45 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.