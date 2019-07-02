Huawei reportedly isn't sure about using Android in future phones

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei apparently doesn't know if it can use Android in its future devices in the wake of President Donald Trump agreeing to soften limitations on companies selling equipment to the embattled Chinese phonemaker. It "will wait for guidance from the Department of Commerce," which implemented the Trump administration's restrictions, Reuters reported.

Google briefly cut the phonemaker off from updates to its Android operating system (OS) after Trump's May executive order, but soon revived the relationship on a temporary basis.

Huawei has been the subject of national security fears regarding its relationship with Chinese government and suspicions that its gear could be used to spy on other countries and companies. The company denies this.

Now playing: Watch this: What is going on between Huawei and the US?

Huawei, in an emailed statement to CNET, acknowledged Trump's agreement, but said it has "no further comment at this time." On Sunday, National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow asserted that Huawei hasn't been granted a "general amnesty" -- US companies can only sell widely available products to the company.

Reports suggest Huawei has a backup plan in case Google cuts it off permanently --it apparently created its own OS, codenamed Hongmeng, and invited Google Play Store developers to publish apps on its own AppGallery digital store.

The Commerce Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 3:04 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:44 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.