Huawei pleads not guilty to trade secret theft charges

Huawei reportedly pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing trade secrets in a Seattle federal court on Thursday.

The embattled Chinese telecom giant entered the plea in the same court where it was hit with a 10-count indictment back in January, according to the Associated Press.

The charges include conspiracy to steal trade secrets, attempted theft of trade secrets, wire fraud and obstruction of justice. The conspiracy charge carries a potential fine of $5 million or three times the value of the stolen trade secret (whichever is greater).

The case centers around Tappy, a T-Mobile robot built to torture test phones. A Huawei engineer allegedly tried to steal Tappy's arm, and the company allegedly encouraged such behavior, so it could use the information to improve its own robot. T-Mobile sued and a jury awarded it $4.8 million in 2017.

US District Judge Richardo S. Martinez set a trial date for March 2020 for the case.

Huawei's also been hit with 13 charges in New York -- these allege that it violated economic sanctions against Iran by lying to banks.

Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Canada at the request of the US over alleged sanction violation back in December. Canada is expected to announce that extradition hearings can proceed on Friday, Reuters reported.