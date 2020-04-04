CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Disney, Marvel movie release delays The Last of Us Part 2 delay Coronavirus updates DNC postponed WWE WrestleMania 2020 Zoom working on security

Huawei P40 Pro specs vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. Pixel 4 XL

See how Huawei's P40 Pro stacks up against its rivals.

Listen
- 01:46
10180772

Huawei unveiled its P40 series (pictured) on March 26 over YouTube livestream after its earlier launch event was canceled over fears of the novel coronavirus. 

 Huawei

Huawei is playing to win with the release of its new P40 Pro superphone. The hardware includes the phone-maker's wining camera capable of 10x optical zoom, a generously sized 6.58-inch screen and a 4,200-mAh battery, which is all impressively crammed within a comparatively compact handset. But it's hardly the only high-end phone around. In fact, the premium smartphone playing field is only becoming more crowded.

Samsung released its boundary-pushing Galaxy S20 Ultra in February, which takes 108-megapixel photos and introduced 100x zoom to the world. Apple meanwhile released the iPhone 11 Pro Max in September, and it boasts impressive photo and video chops along with facial scanning. But the Google Pixel 4 XL has a pretty big price advantage ($899 when it launched) along with comparable specs, but a smaller screen and battery. Meanwhile, Huawei's new P40 Pro has a pretty high price tag, starting at converted price of $1,100, £910 or AU$1,820. It ships in June and won't be available officially in the US.

Now playing: Watch this: Huawei unveils P40, P40 Pro and Pro Plus
10:57

Of course, it's difficult to talk about a new Huawei phone without addressing the elephant in the room: the conspicuous absence of Google Mobile Services, and its suite of widely-used apps like Gmail and Google Maps, which has been replaced by Huawei's own fledgling ecosystem. For its part, the Chinese phone-maker has been racing to close the gaping void. The company says it's making sizable investments into developing its own Huawei Mobile Services, and has also courted developers to produce apps and services for its own app store. Meanwhile, the iPhones iOS 13 and Google's pure-Android Pie Pixel offer the gold standard for phone software.

For more on how the Huawei P40 Pro stacks up against its competitors, take a look at CNET's spec chart below.

Huawei P40 Pro vs. Rival Phones


 Huawei P40 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Google Pixel 4 XL Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Display size, resolution 6.58-inch Flex OLED 2,640x1200-pixels 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.3-inch OLED; 1,440x3,040 pixels 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Pixel density 441ppi 458ppi 537ppi 511ppi
Dimensions  158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm 144x71.4x8.1 mm 75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2 mm 76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8mm
Weight 209g 6.63 oz.; 188g 6.8 oz.; 193g 7.76 oz.; 220g
Software Android 10 + EMUI 10.1 iOS 13 Android 10 Android 10
Camera (rear) 50-megapixel (ultra vision wide) 40-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (5x optical telephoto), 3D ToF camera, Color temperature sensor 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto) 108-megapixel (wide-angle), 48-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), time-of-flight camera
Camera (front) 32-megapixel & depth sensor 12-megapixel with Face ID 8-megapixel 40-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 8K
Processor Kirin 990 5G SoC Apple A13 Bionic 2.84GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 64-bit octacore processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)
Storage 128GB/256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB 128GB, 512GB
RAM 8GB Not disclosed 6GB 12GB, 16GB