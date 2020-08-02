CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

SpaceX splashdown Second stimulus check Lego Super Mario The Umbrella Academy Google Doodle Pacita Abad Watch Beyoncé's Black Is King for free
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

How Huawei P40 Pro's specs compare to its rivals: Pixel 4 XL, iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S20

We compare the Huawei P40 Pro to three comparable phones from Google, Apple and Samsung.

Listen
- 01:51
10180772

Huawei unveiled its P40 series (pictured) on March 26 over YouTube livestream after its earlier launch event was canceled over fears of the novel coronavirus. 

 Huawei

Huawei is playing to win with the release of its P40 Pro superphone. The hardware includes the phone-maker's winning camera capable of 10x optical zoom, a generously sized 6.58-inch screen and a 4,200-mAh battery, which is all impressively crammed into a comparatively compact handset. But it's hardly the only high-end phone around. In fact, the premium smartphone playing field is only becoming more crowded.

Samsung released its boundary-pushing Galaxy S20 Ultra in February, which takes 108-megapixel photos and introduced 100x zoom to the world. Apple meanwhile released the iPhone 11 Pro Max last September, and it boasts impressive photo and video chops along with facial scanning. But the Google Pixel 4 XL has a pretty big price advantage ($899 when it launched) along with comparable specs but a smaller screen and battery. Meanwhile, Huawei's P40 Pro has a pretty high price tag, starting at a converted price of $1,100, £910 or AU$1,820. It shipped in June but isn't available officially in the US.

Now playing: Watch this: Huawei's P40 Pro Plus has an incredible camera
4:59

Of course, it's difficult to talk about a new Huawei phone without addressing the elephant in the room: the conspicuous absence of Google Mobile Services and its suite of widely used apps such as Gmail and Google Maps, as well as the Play Store, which has been replaced by Huawei's own fledgling ecosystem. For its part, the Chinese phone-maker has been racing to close the gaping void. The company says it's making sizable investments into developing its own Huawei Mobile Services, and has courted developers to produce apps and services for its own app store. Meanwhile, the iPhone's iOS 13 and the pure Android 10 of Google's Pixel are the gold standard for phone software.

Huawei P40 Pro
$925 at Amazon
iPhone 11 Pro
$999 at Apple
Google Pixel 4 XL
$430 at Back Market
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
$1,400 at Best Buy

For more on how the Huawei P40 Pro stacks up against its competitors, take a look at CNET's spec chart below.

Read moreBefore you buy that Huawei P40 Pro, you should know these 5 things

Huawei P40 Pro vs. Rival Phones


 Huawei P40 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Google Pixel 4 XL Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Display size, resolution 6.58-inch Flex OLED 2,640x1200-pixels 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.3-inch OLED; 1,440x3,040 pixels 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Pixel density 441ppi 458ppi 537ppi 511ppi
Dimensions  158.2x72.6x8.95 mm 144x71x8.1 mm 75x160x8.2 mm 76x167x8.8 mm
Weight 209g 6.63 oz.; 188g 6.8 oz.; 193g 7.76 oz.; 220g
Software Android 10 + EMUI 10.1 iOS 13 Android 10 Android 10
Camera (rear) 50-megapixel (ultra vision wide) 40-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (5x optical telephoto), 3D ToF camera, Color temperature sensor 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto) 108-megapixel (wide-angle), 48-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), time-of-flight camera
Camera (front) 32-megapixel & depth sensor 12-megapixel with Face ID 8-megapixel 40-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 8K
Processor Kirin 990 5G SoC Apple A13 Bionic 2.84GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 64-bit octacore processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5GHz + 2GHz)
Storage 128GB/256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB 128GB, 512GB
RAM 8GB Not disclosed 6GB 12GB, 16GB