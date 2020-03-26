Huawei P40 Pro Plus, P40 Pro and P40 specs vs. P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro: What's new and what's different?

Huawei's next generation of superphones is here. After delays caused by the coronavirus, the Chinese phone-maker presented the P40 and P40 Pro and P40 Plus over a YouTube livestream on Thursday. All three phones feature premium hardware including the latest Kirin 990 processor, 5G, 90Hz refresh rates and an in-screen fingerprint scanner, which Huawei says has a 30% faster unlock speed than last year's models. And none of them will have access to Google services, due to Huawei's ongoing difficulties with the US government. But there are some key differences across the three phones in terms of their size, design, battery capacity and -- most obviously -- camera systems.
The P40 is the smallest of the three at 6.1 inches. And with no wraparound screen, the design is a step down from its more expensive siblings, which rock what Huawei calls a "quad-curve overflow display." The company says the new design makes swiping more seamless with the help of what it describes as "demi bullnose edge on all four sides."
Huawei's flagships are known for their impressive cameras and the P40 Series is no exception. The hardware on all three phones includes a gargantuan 50-megapixel sensor and Leica camera hardware. The Huawei P40 Pro has a five-camera system on the rear while the Huawei P40 Pro features a four-camera setup on the rear and two front-facing sensors. Meanwhile the base P40 phone has a three-camera system on the rear and one selfie camera on the front.
The optical zoom starts at 3x in the P40 and increases to 5x in the P40 Pro. The P40 Plus has 10x optical zoom, the highest we've ever seen on a phone.
Water resistance is another differentiator between the three phones. The P40 is rated IP53, while the Pro and Pro Plus are rated IP68. That means the latter two should be able to withstand being submerged in water, while the P40 should be able to handle light rain.
P40 Series vs. P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro
The P40 phones' improvements over last year's P30 Pro include an upgraded Kirin processor and updated software based on Android 10. Compared with the Mate 30 Pro, phones in the new P40 Series have a larger main sensor (50-megapixel vs 40-megapixel) among other differences. Huawei's flagship phones are designed for people who care more about a phone's appearance and its camera capability. Its Mate series is more focused on pixels and processors.
Launched in September 2019, the Mate 30 Pro was Huawei's first major flagship launch after the US imposed a trade ban on the Chinese phone-maker in May. As such, it was unveiled without Google's suite of services, which includes access to the Google Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps and so on. It's also missing the full power of Google's Android operating system. That means the P30 Pro, which is based on Android 9 Pie, is the most advanced Huawei phone available with Google Mobile Services. But it doesn't offer 5G, so you'll have to accept using 4G. Huawei is investing heavily in its own Huawei Mobile System, however, and it's working to get more apps onto its store.
For a full comparison, check out our specs chart below.
Huawei P40 Series specs
|
|Huawei P40
|Huawei P40 Pro
|Huawei P40 Plus
|Huawei P30 Pro
|Mate 30 Pro
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch Flex OLED 2,640x1200-pixels
|6.58-inch Flex OLED 2,640x1200-pixels
|6.58-inch Flex OLED 2,640x1200-pixels
|6.47-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080-pixels
|6.53 inches OLED, 1176 x 2400 pixels
|Pixel density
|441ppi
|441ppi
|441ppi
|398ppi
|409ppi
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|148.9x71.06x8.5 mm
|158.2x72.6x8.95 mm
|158.2x72.6x8.95 mm
|158x73.4x8.41 mm
|158.1x73.1x8.8 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|175g
|209g
|226g
|6.77 oz; 192g
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Mobile software
|Android 10 with EMUI 10.1
|Android 10 with EMUI 10.1
|Android 10 with EMUI 10.1
|Android 9.0 with EMIU 9.1
|Android 10.0; EMUI 10
|Camera
|50-megpixel (ultra vision wide) 16-megapixel (ultrawide) 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and color temperature sensor
|50-megapixel (ultra vision wide) 40-megapixel (ultra wide) 12-megapixel (5x optical telephoto), 3D time-of-flight camera, color temperature sensor
|50-megpixel (ultra vision wide), 16-megapixel (ultrawide), 8-megapixel telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), 8-megapixel telephoto (with 10x optical zoom,) time-of-flight sensor, color temperature sensor
|40-megapixel (standard), 20-megapixel (ultra wide), 8-megapixel 5x optical periscope zoom, time-of-flight sensor
|40-megapixel (wide) 8-megapixel (telephoto) 3x optical zoom 40-megapixel (ultrawide) time-of-flight 3D (depth) sensor
|Front-facing camera
|32-megapixel
|32-megapixel & depth sensor
|32-megapixel & depth sensor
|32-megapixel
|32-megapixel time-of-flight 3D
|Processor
|Kirin 990 5G
|Kirin 990 5G
|Kirin 990 5G
|Kirin 980 processor
|Kirin 990
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB/256GB
|128GB/256GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|8GB
|8GB
|8GB RAM
|Battery
|3,800 mAh (with 22.5 watt fast-charging)
|4,200 mAh (with 40-watt fast-charging)
|4,200 mAh (with 40-watt fast-charging)
|4,200 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Colors
|Black, Deep Blue Sea, Ice White, Silver Frost, Blush Gold
|Black, Deep Blue Sea, Ice White, Silver Frost, Blush Gold
|Ceramic Black, Ceramic White
|Black, Pearl White, Aurora, Amber Sunrise and Breathing Crystal.
|two vegan leather options: green and orange. Other colors include silver, green, purple, and black.
