Huawei P40 Pro and P40 specs vs. P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro: What's new and what's different?

Huawei

Huawei's next generation P40 series is here. After delays due to the coronavirus, the Chinese phone-maker presented its new superphones, the P40 and P40 Pro and P40 Plus, over YouTube livestream on Thursday.

The trio of phones are alike in that they feature premium hardware such as the latest Kirin 990 processor, 5G capability, 90Hz refresh rates, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner, which Huawei says has a 30% faster unlock speed than last year's models. Ofcourse, all three handsets are also Google-free. But there are some key differences across the three phones in terms of size, design, battery capacity, and camera systems -- which is probably their biggest differentiating feature.

At 6.1-inches, the P40 is the smallest of the three and is a step down in terms of design (no wrap around screen) compared to its more expensive siblings that rock what Huawei calls a "Quad Curve Overflow Display." The company says the new design makes swiping more seamless with the help of what it describes as "demi bullnose edge on all four sides."

Huawei's extraordinary camera prowess is a trademark of the P-series, and yet again the Chinese phone-maker unveiled some remarkable hardware. All three phones are headlined by a gargantuan 50-megapixel sensor and have Leica camera hardware. The Huawei P40 Pro has a penta-camera system on the rear, the Huawei P40 Pro features a quad camera set-up on the rear and two front-facing sensors, while the base P40 phone sports a tri-cam system on the rear and one selfie camera on the front. There's also differences in the zoom department: optical zoom starts at 3x in the P40 then increases to 5x in the P40 Pro and then jumps to 10x in the P40 Plus, making it the first smartphone ever to achieve this feat.

Water resistance is another differentiator between the three phones with the P40 rated IP53, while the Pro and Pro Plus are rated IP68. That means the latter two phones should be able to withstand being submerged completed in water, while the P40 should be able to handle light rain.

Érika García / CNET

P40 Series vs P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro

When you compare the P40 phones to last year's P30 Pro, the differences include an upgraded Kirin processor and running updated software based on Android 10, whereas in comparison the Mate 30 Pro, you'll see that the new P40 series has a larger main sensor (50-megapixel vs 40-megapixel) among other differences. In general, Huawei's P Series caters to people who care more about the aesthetics of a phone and its camera capability, whereas the Huawei's Mate Series focuses on pixels and processors.

Launched in September 2019, the Mate 30 Pro was Huawei's first major flagship launch after the US imposed a trade ban on the Chinese phone-maker in May. As such, it was unveiled without Google's suite of services (which includes the Google Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, and so on) and the full power of Google's Android operating system. That also means the P30 Pro, which is based on Android 9 Pie, is the most advanced Huawei phone available with Google Mobile Services (GMS). But it doesn't offer 5G, so you'll have to accept using 4G. However, Huawei is investing heavily in order to improve its own Huawei Mobile System and its working to get more apps onto its own store.

For more on how the P40 phones, the P30 Pro handset and the Mate 30 Pro phone differ, check out CNET's specs chart below. You can also take a look at our reviews.