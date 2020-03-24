Huawei P40 and P40 Pro leaked online ahead of launch

WinFuture

Huawei's upcoming flagship smartphones the P40 and the P40 Pro have been purportedly leaked online. Claiming to have all the specs, German site WinFuture said both will have 50MP cameras and run on 5G networks. The P40 will be priced around €800 and the P40 Pro €999, according to SlashGear.

The 6.6-inch P40 Pro will come with a 50MP UltraVision camera, 40MP video and ultra-wide angle camera and a 12MP SuperSending Telephoto camera, WinFuture said. The report says the 6.1-inch P40 will have a 50MP UltraVision camera, 16MP video and ultra-wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. Both have 32MP front-facing cameras.

The P40 has a 3800mAh battery and the P40 Pro a 4200mAh battery, according to the report, and both have 8GB of RAM and run on a Kirin 990 OctaCore CPU.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Huawei's P40 Pro launch event in Paris was cancelled, with the phone to be revealed online by the Chinese smartphone maker on March 24.

Previous reports said the P40 Pro could have seven cameras, 10x optical zoom and 5G support.

Huawei declined to comment.