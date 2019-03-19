Huawei P30 Pro to cost more than the Galaxy S10 Plus according to leak

Angela Lang/CNET

In a recent trend, the cost of phones has been steadily on the rise. An iPhone XS starts out at $999. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will start at $1,980 and Huawei's foldable phone the Mate X is likely to cost $2,600. On Monday, the German site WinFuture published prices for the upcoming Huawei P30 Pro and while not quite as high as a foldable phone, the phone will reportedly cost €999 for a baseline model which converts roughly to $1,130. For perspective the Galaxy S10 Plus costs $999.

This price reveal follows on a handful of leaks about Huawei P30 Pro's colors and cameras. The P30 Pro is rumored to have a 7.8x optical zoom, which would be a first on a phone. Of course, we'll know for certain about the cameras, price and color at Huawei's event in Paris on March 26.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.