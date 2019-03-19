CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Huawei P30 Pro to cost more than the Galaxy S10 Plus according to leak

The quad-rear camera behemoth will cost €999 which converts roughly to $1,130.

dollars-money-samsung-s9-3

Be prepared to spend a lot on Huawei's upcoming P30 Pro.

 Angela Lang/CNET

In a recent trend, the cost of phones has been steadily on the rise. An iPhone XS starts out at $999. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will start at $1,980 and Huawei's foldable phone the Mate X is likely to cost $2,600. On Monday, the German site WinFuture published prices for the upcoming Huawei P30 Pro and while not quite as high as a foldable phone, the phone will reportedly cost €999 for a baseline model which converts roughly to $1,130. For perspective the Galaxy S10 Plus costs $999.

This price reveal follows on a handful of leaks about Huawei P30 Pro's colors and cameras. The P30 Pro is rumored to have a 7.8x optical zoom, which would be a first on a phone. Of course, we'll know for certain about the cameras, price and color at Huawei's event in Paris on March 26.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: The Huawei P20 Pro is a low-light photography champ
2:16
Next Article: Amazon Rekognition lets cops track faces: Here's what you need to know