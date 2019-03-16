Huawei P30 Pro quad rear camera and screen specs leaked

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Over the past weeks, the Huawei P30 Pro has had a number of details leak about its cameras, notch and colors. Most of those leaks have come from the German site WinFuture. Yesterday, the site revealed more purported specs of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

Rumors have popped up for awhile that the P30 Pro would have four rear cameras. There is a 40-megapixel rear camera -- the same as last year's P20 Pro. The main camera will have and aperture of f/1.6 which will let in a lot of light. The only phones with a wider aperture camera are the Galaxy S10 series, Note 9 and S9 series which have a main camera with an f/1.5 aperture. Of course, Samsung uses a dual mechanical aperture to switch between wide and narrow whereas Huawei's cameras have a fixed aperture.

A new 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens will also be one of the four on the back. LG has offered a wide angle lens on its cameras for years. Recently, Samsung added an ultra-wide-angle lens to the new Galaxy S10, S10E and S10 Plus.

Interestingly enough the P30 Pro will have a 6.47-inch display which is a tad larger the 6.39-inch screen on the P20 Pro. However, bigger is not always better. The P30 Pro screen will have a resolution of 2,340x1080 pixels, which is less than that on the P20 Pro.

Huawei is expected to announce the P30 and P30 Pro at its event in Paris on March 26. We'll have to wait until then to find out what rumors are true and which ones are not. Huawei had no additional comment.

Originally published March 15.

Update, March 16: Adds response from Huawei