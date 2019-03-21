Photos of Huawei P30 Pro next to a Sonos One leak ahead of Paris launch event

There isn't much we don't know about the upcoming Huawei P30 and P30 Pro ahead of the official launch event next week in Paris. Over the past month, there have been numerous leaks about the phone including details about the quad-rear cameras on the P30 Pro as well as a photo of the phone in a reddish orange color called Sunset.

On Wednesday, Evan Blass, self-described phone gossip, shared a handful of photos of what is likely the Huawei P30 Pro on Twitter. One picture shows the phone next to a Sonos One. Perhaps this foreshadows a deal or bundle for the launch?

Evan Blass

Other photos included what looked like marketing or promotional photos of the Huawei P30.

Evan Blass

And here's another photo showing three Huawei P30 Pro phones in a trio of colors including Sunset.

Evan Blass

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request to comment. So we will have to wait until March 26 to see what is formally announced at Huawei's event in Paris.