CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Photos of Huawei P30 Pro next to a Sonos One leak ahead of Paris launch event

This could foreshadow a Huawei/Sonos One deal.

There isn't much we don't know about the upcoming Huawei P30 and P30 Pro ahead of the official launch event next week in Paris. Over the past month, there have been numerous leaks about the phone including details about the quad-rear cameras on the P30 Pro as well as a photo of the phone in a reddish orange color called Sunset.

On Wednesday, Evan Blass, self-described phone gossip, shared a handful of photos of what is likely the Huawei P30 Pro on Twitter. One picture shows the phone next to a Sonos One. Perhaps this foreshadows a deal or bundle for the launch?

huawei-p30-pro-sonos-one-leak-evan-blass

This photo likely shows a Huawei P30 Pro next to a Sonos On. It was shared by Evan Blass on his Twitter account Wednesday. This could indicate a deal or launch bundle promotion.

 Evan Blass

Other photos included what looked like marketing or promotional photos of the Huawei P30.

d2i6-ohwkai9erc

Here's what might be the Huawei P30 in a aqua marine color. The photo was shared by Evan Blass on his Twitter account.

 Evan Blass

And here's another photo showing three Huawei P30 Pro phones in a trio of colors including Sunset.

d2i6-okx4ai8eux

This photo shows what is expected to be the Huawei P30 Pro in a trio of colors. The photo was shared by Evan Blass on his Twitter account.

 Evan Blass

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request to comment. So we will have to wait until March 26 to see what is formally announced at Huawei's event in Paris.

Now playing: Watch this: The Huawei P20 Pro is a low-light photography champ
2:16
Next Article: Millions of Americans still can't get broadband. Here’s a potential fix