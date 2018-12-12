CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Huawei P Smart phone leak shows pretty much everything you'd want to know

A French retailer listed the phone, leaking specs, images and price.

huawei-p-smart-leak-1-header

Is this phone releasing soon?

 Boulanger

A French retailer may have accidentally spilled the beans on an upcoming Huawei phone.

Electronics site Boulanger briefly listed the Huawei P Smart (2019) for preorder. The page was taken down soon after, but not before people got a good look at all the phone's details. Screenshots of the listing were later shared by Roland Quandt on Twitter.

According to these screenshots, the Huawei P Smart is a midrange phone with a small notch above the screen, dual cameras and a Kirin 710 processor. It's said to cost 249 euros, which converts to $283/£224/AU$392.

huawei-p-smart-leak-2Enlarge Image

A full spec list for the Huawei P Smart.

 Boulanger

Some specs include:

  • 6.21-inch screen
  • Full HD+, 2,340 x 1,080 resolution
  • Kirin 710 Octo-core processor
  • Android Pie OS
  • 3GB RAM
  • 64GB of storage (expandable to 512GB with MicroSD)
  • 13-megapixel/2-megapixel dual rear camera
  • 8-megapixel front camera
  • 3,400mAh battery
  • Dual-SIM
  • Available in black and aurora blue

The phone seems to be an updated version of the 2017 Huawei P Smart. The listing says it's slated for 2019, but we don't know yet when it'll officially be released.

Huawei and Boulanger didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Article: Best holiday gifts for under $100