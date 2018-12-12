Huawei P Smart phone leak shows pretty much everything you'd want to know

Boulanger

A French retailer may have accidentally spilled the beans on an upcoming Huawei phone.

Electronics site Boulanger briefly listed the Huawei P Smart (2019) for preorder. The page was taken down soon after, but not before people got a good look at all the phone's details. Screenshots of the listing were later shared by Roland Quandt on Twitter.

Huawei P Smart 2019: 249 Euro. Full specs and a bazillion pics courtesy of french retailer Boulanger (just so you know where this came from):https://t.co/4f903KwThPhttps://t.co/rKeT3d1acf pic.twitter.com/p00MnSSPvy — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 12, 2018

According to these screenshots, the Huawei P Smart is a midrange phone with a small notch above the screen, dual cameras and a Kirin 710 processor. It's said to cost 249 euros, which converts to $283/£224/AU$392.

Some specs include:

6.21-inch screen

Full HD+, 2,340 x 1,080 resolution

Kirin 710 Octo-core processor

Android Pie OS

3GB RAM

64GB of storage (expandable to 512GB with MicroSD)

13-megapixel/2-megapixel dual rear camera

8-megapixel front camera

3,400mAh battery

Dual-SIM

Available in black and aurora blue

The phone seems to be an updated version of the 2017 Huawei P Smart. The listing says it's slated for 2019, but we don't know yet when it'll officially be released.

Huawei and Boulanger didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.