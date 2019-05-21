Huawei OS reportedly 'far from ready' after Android ban

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Huawei is still "far from ready" from launching its own operating system, it has been reported.

Sources said the internal project to launch a Huawei OS "has had its ups and downs and remains far from ready", according to a report from The Information.

Google locked Huawei out of its Android updates earlier this week, but the Chinese tech giant was granted a three-month temporary general license by the US Commerce Department to update existing devices.

Despite this, the tech giant on Tuesday announced that its latest smartphone, the Honor Pro 20, will use Android.

CNET understands that Huawei has no immediate plans to launch its own OS, and is only looking at launching one if Android is permanently removed as an option for its smartphone customers.

Read: Huawei's "plan B" smartphone OS: What it needs to succeed

CNET's sister site TechRepublic reported over a year ago that Huawei had been working on its own OS in case it got banned from Android since way back in 2012.

After networking equipment from Huawei was blacklisted by the US government and Huawei was essentially banned via an executive order from Trump last week, Microsoft has also reportedly removed Huawei's MateBook laptops from its online store.

