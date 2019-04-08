Huawei 'open' to selling its 5G chips to Apple, says report

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Huawei is "open" to selling its 5G Balong 5000 chipsets to Apple, reported Engadget on Monday, citing an unnamed "source with knowledge of the situation."

Huawei and Apple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Huawei unveiled its 5G modem, which is used in the Mate X phone, in January. However, the company reportedly sells almost none of hits chipsets to other device makers.

There's also no indication that Apple would even be interested in Huawei's 5G tech.

Huawei devices are hard to come by in the US, despite it being one of the top phone makers in the world. Washington considers Huawei a security threat because of its close link with the Chinese government, and federal agencies are banned from using its products. The US has also encouraged other countries not to use Huawei tech in the deployment of 5G networks.

By the 2019 holiday season, every major Android vendor in the US will have a 5G phone available. But Apple isn't expected to come out with a 5G iPhone until 2020, at the earliest.