Huawei might be working on its own version of Google Maps

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Shortly after unveiling its potential Android replacement, Huawei seems to be working on a Google Maps alternative. The Chinese phone maker is developing a mapping service called Map Kit, according to the state-owned China Daily.

However, it's apparently designed to push software developers to come up with apps based around its mapping capabilities, rather than for consumer use.

