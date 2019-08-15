CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei might be working on its own version of Google Maps

Map Kit is for developers rather than consumers, China Daily reported.

huawei-y9-prime-20196

Huawei is reportedly developing its own Google Maps system.

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Shortly after unveiling its potential Android replacement, Huawei seems to be working on a Google Maps alternative. The Chinese phone maker is developing a mapping service called Map Kit, according to the state-owned China Daily.

However, it's apparently designed to push software developers to come up with apps based around its mapping capabilities, rather than for consumer use.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

