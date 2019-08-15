Shortly after unveiling its potential Android replacement, Huawei seems to be working on a Google Maps alternative. The Chinese phone maker is developing a mapping service called Map Kit, according to the state-owned China Daily.
However, it's apparently designed to push software developers to come up with apps based around its mapping capabilities, rather than for consumer use.
Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Huawei might be working on its own version of Google Maps
