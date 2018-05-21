Huawei MateBook Pro X will be landing in the US

Josh Miller/CNET

Chinese mobile hardware manufacturer Huawei first announced its MateBook Pro X laptop at MWC in February (read our preview of it), but thanks to bad karma like government agencies banning its phones and Best Buy dropping its products, they've been scarce in the US. Now, things are cooling off a bit and the company is releasing the laptop here.

A Signature edition -- Microsoft's version of Windows 10 with no third-party (just Microsoft) bloatware -- is listed on Amazon by Huawei, though not shipping yet. Pricing is set as $1,200 for the Intel Core i5 model and $1,500 for the Core i7 version.

The laptop's components include all the 2018 must-haves, including 8th-generation Intel processors and a bright display for better visibility outdoors.