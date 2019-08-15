Huawei Mate X is unlikely to come out before November

Huawei already pushed back the launch of its Mate X from summer to September, but it seems the $2,600 foldable phone is being delayed again. The company told TechRadar we're unlikely to see the phone before November, but is confident it'll be out before the end of 2019.
Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
