Huawei Mate 30 has a premium camera, bigger battery and 'horizon' display

Huawei

Huawei unveiled its latest premium smartphones -- the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro -- on Thursday, at an event in Munich. The new phones, particularly the Mate 30 Pro, will compete with Apple's new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 phones and the upcoming Google Pixel 4, launching on Oct. 15.

The Mate 30 phones feature a Kirin 990 processor, which will allow for 5G and AI capabilities. The Kirin 990 is Huawei's answer to Apple's A series chipsets and Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors. The Mate 30 Pro runs a huge 4,500-mAh battery, compared to up to 3,969 mAh in the iPhone 11 Pro. Its "horizon" display curves over the side of the device.

Huawei claims the Mate 30 has the longest lasting 5G battery and best 5G cooling system when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. The devices have 27 watt wireless charging, and the option for an in-car wireless charger for easier charging on the go.

The cameras are a major draw to the Mate 30 series: Huawei is touting the Mate 30 Pro as the world's first smartphone with a dedicated 40MP cine camera, which includes real-time Bokeh effect, 4K 50 fps resolution, and 4K HDR+ time lapse. It also has four rear cameras, and the ability to take ultra-slow motion video.

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are available in space silver, cosmic purple, black and emerald green, as well as vegan leather forest green and vegan leather orange. Like the Apple Watch Series 5, these phones feature an always-on display. They also have a dark mode for night use for both the phones and the apps on them.

The Mate 30 release comes at an uncertain time for Huawei: The US Commerce Department blacklisted the Chinese company in May, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order effectively banning Huawei from US communication networks due to national security concerns over Huawei's ties to the Chinese government, which Huawei denies. Google parent company Alphabet also revoked Huawei's Android license.

Earlier this month at IFA, Huawei announced its foldable Mate X phone and its wireless Apple AirPods competitor, the FreeBuds 3.

Originally published Sept. 19 at 05.15 a.m. PT.

Update, at 06.00 a.m. PT: Added additional information about the devices.