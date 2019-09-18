Huawei Mate 30 launch event's lineup apparently leaks a day early

Érika García / CNET

We already know Huawei plans to reveal its Mate 30 series of phones in Munich, Germany on Thursday, but the controversial Chinese company's full lineup for the event might have leaked. Along with the phones, we'll also see Watch GT 2, a fitness tracker, a tablet and a TV that uses its Harmony operating system and a tablet, according to Android Headlines.

The report also suggests we'll see a fancy Mate 30 Pro case with a leather strap, for the "Porsche Design" version of the phone. Leaker Evan Blass tweeted a shot of the case on Monday, and followed up by showing the full lineup of color options on Tuesday.

The Watch GT 2 will seemingly come in two sizes -- 42mm with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and 46mm with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display (the latter matches last year's Watch GT).

We don't have too many details about the fitness tracker, which is apparently going by the codename "andes." Huawei will also reveal a worldwide version of its MediaPad M6 tablet, which was limited to the Chinese market, Android Headlines reported.

The TV, which will have a pop-up camera and at least one model with Ultra HD resolution, will be among the first products to use HarmonyOS. This operating system could be applied to Huawei's phones if it's locked out of Android -- Mate 30 may not be able to use elements of Google's Android operating system due to a US ban.

The US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei in May following an executive order from President Donald Trump that effectively banned it from the country's communications networks. It required American companies like Google to get a license to do business with Huawei, which is the subject of national security concerns due to its links to the Chinese government.

On Aug. 19, the Commerce Department extended a temporary general license that allows American companies to do business with Huawei for another 90 days. However, this reprieve doesn't apply to new Huawei products, a Google spokesperson reportedly said, so it's possible that the Mate 30 won't ship with licensed Google apps.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

