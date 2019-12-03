CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei Mate 30 has no US parts in wake of ban

An analysis reportedly revealed that the Chinese company found replacement suppliers.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

The Huawei Mate 30 apparently contains no American-made components.

 Érika García / CNET

We already knew Huawei's Mate 30 couldn't use Google's Android operating system due to the Trump administration's ban on the controversial Chinese phone-maker, but it seems the impact isn't limited to software. The phone was made without any US-sourced components at all, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company found non-American suppliers for parts, according to an analysis by UBS and Japanese tech lab Fomalhaut Techno Solutions. It replaced Texas-based audio amplifier maker Cirrus Logic with Dutch company NXP, among others.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.

