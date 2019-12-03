Huawei Mate 30 has no US parts in wake of ban

Érika García / CNET

We already knew Huawei's Mate 30 couldn't use Google's Android operating system due to the Trump administration's ban on the controversial Chinese phone-maker, but it seems the impact isn't limited to software. The phone was made without any US-sourced components at all, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company found non-American suppliers for parts, according to an analysis by UBS and Japanese tech lab Fomalhaut Techno Solutions. It replaced Texas-based audio amplifier maker Cirrus Logic with Dutch company NXP, among others.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

