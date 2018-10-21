Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs. iPhone XS, Pixel 3, Galaxy S9: Every spec, compared

Josh Miller/CNET

Amid the hoopla of all the top phone launches from Apple, Samsung and the recently released Google Pixel 3, Huawei had its own ideas for how to wow its userbase with features not found in other phones. Even though its latest Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro won't see wide distribution in the west, with most of its phones slated for release in China, the company had a few tricks up its sleeve to differentiate it from the other big names.

What kind of unique features are we talking about? Well, you can use your Mate as a wireless charger for starters -- for other phones! That means if your Mate is plugged in, you'll be able to charge other phones wirelessly. Like the iPhone XS, it has Face ID, but it also has an on-screen fingerprint sensor -- something a lot of people thought might come to the newest iPhones, but instead it's the Huawei Mate that has the feature. The Mate also has three rear-facing cameras, one each for telephoto, wide angle and super wide angle. These are all interesting features that make it a worthwhile contender if you live where Huawei phones are available.

To break it down even further, we put Huawei's new phones side-by-side with today's top phones to see how they stack up against one another.