Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs. iPhone XS, Pixel 3, Galaxy S9: Every spec, compared

Huawei is bringing interesting new features to its latest phones, so we broke down the numbers for how the Mates compare to the hottest handsets right now.

Amid the hoopla of all the top phone launches from Apple, Samsung and the recently released Google Pixel 3, Huawei had its own ideas for how to wow its userbase with features not found in other phones. Even though its latest Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro won't see wide distribution in the west, with most of its phones slated for release in China, the company had a few tricks up its sleeve to differentiate it from the other big names. 

What kind of unique features are we talking about? Well, you can use your Mate as a wireless charger for starters -- for other phones! That means if your Mate is plugged in, you'll be able to charge other phones wirelessly. Like the iPhone XS, it has Face ID, but it also has an on-screen fingerprint sensor -- something a lot of people thought might come to the newest iPhones, but instead it's the Huawei Mate that has the feature. The Mate also has three rear-facing cameras, one each for telephoto, wide angle and super wide angle. These are all interesting features that make it a worthwhile contender if you live where Huawei phones are available. 

To break it down even further, we put Huawei's new phones side-by-side with today's top phones to see how they stack up against one another.   

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro vs. top phones


 Huawei Mate 20 Huawei Mate 20 Pro iPhone XS Google Pixel 3 Samsung Galaxy S9
Display size, resolution 6.53-inch; 2,244x1,080 pixels 6.39-inch; 3,120x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
Pixel density

458 ppi 443 ppi 570 ppi
Dimensions (inches) 6.2x3x0.33 in. 6.2x2.8x0.33 in. 5.7x2.8x0.3 in. 5.7x2.7x0.3 in. 5.81x2.70x0.33 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 158.2x77.2x8.3 mm 157.8x72.3x8.6 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 145.6x68.2x7.9 mm 147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 6.6 oz., 188g 6.6 oz., 189g 6.2 oz.; 177g 5.2 oz.; 148g 5.75 oz.; 163g
Mobile software Android 9.0 Android 9.0 iOS 12 Android 9 Pie Android 8.0 Oreo
Camera 12-megapixel +16MP+8MP 40-megapixel +20MP+8MP Dual 12-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 24-megapixel 24-megapixel 7-megapixel with Face ID Dual 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Kirin 980 Kirin 980 Apple A12 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz octa-core), or Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa-core)
Storage 128GB 128GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
RAM 4GB/6GB 6GB/8GB Not disclosed 4GB 4GB
Expandable storage 256GB 256GB None None 400GB
Battery 4,000mAh 4,200mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 30 min. longer than iPhone X 2,915mAh 3,000mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover In-screen None (Face ID) Back cover Back
Connector USB-C USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No No No Yes
Special features Triple-camera array Reverse charging, facial and in-screen fingerprint security and a triple-camera array Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
Price off-contract (USD) $925 (128GB, 4GB RAM), $983 (128GB, 6GB RAM) $1,215 (128GB, 6GB RAM) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB) Varies: $720-$800 (64GB)
Price (GBP) £790 (128GB, 4GB RAM) £920 (128GB, 6GB RAM) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB) £739 (64GB); £839 (128GB) £739
Price (AUD) AU$1,500 (128GB, 4GB RAM) AU$1,700 (128GB 6GB RAM) AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB) AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
