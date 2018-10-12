CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro may bring in-screen fingerprint scanner and high screen resolution

Both features could set the phone apart from the standard Huawei Mate 20.

Huawei has already unveiled the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, how will the standard Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro differ?

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Huawei is set to unveil the Mate 20 Pro on Oct. 16, but we may already have an idea of what's to come.

Details and renders of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro have apparently leaked online, courtesy of German site WinFuture. You can check out pictures of the rumored phone below:

The Mate 20 Pro is said to have premium features like a 6.39-inch OLED display, triple rear cameras and Kirin 980 processor, according to the report. It's rumored to have an in-screen fingerprint sensor and 3,120x1,440 resolution, which reportedly sets it apart from the standard Huawei Mate 20.

Two-way wireless charging is another interesting feature reportedly coming to both Huawei Mate 20 models. With this feature you'll be able to wirelessly charge the Mate 20, and then use the Mate 20 to wirelessly charge accessories (like the Huawei Freebuds).

With these premium features comes a premium price. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is rumored to cost 999 euros (which translates to about $1,155/£878/AU$1,625).

Leaked renders of the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro were also posted on Twitter by Evan Blass.

It's worth noting that his picture of the Mate 20 Pro (on the right/middle) shows a significantly smaller notch than the renders posted by WinFuture. Since neither of these leaks are official, we'll have to wait until Oct. 16 to see what Huawei's phones really look like.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

