Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch: Live stream, start time, what to expect

Huawei will take the wrapper off its latest superphones, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, at its launch event in London on Tuesday 16 October. The live stream is embedded above and will kick off at 1:30pm BST.

Although we don't officially know everything Huawei will unveil, we know it'll be the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The Mate series is Huawei's answer to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Google Pixel 3 XL -- a larger phone, packed with top tech.

As it's done with the previous Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, it's expected that the two phones will share similar specs and designs, but the Pro will likely have the edge when it comes to amounts of RAM, storage and almost certainly price, thereby earning it its "Pro" moniker.

In terms of design, the phones are expected to be large -- with some rumours pointing to a whopping 6.9-inch screen on the Pro model -- but with an edge-to-edge design, complete with notch at the top.

If you've already seen this -- the Mate 20 Pro -- I apologize for these five wasted seconds. pic.twitter.com/J18N02hC93 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 9, 2018

With the camera, Industry leakster Evan Blass posted images of the phone sporting a square camera unit on the back containing three sepearate camera lenses and a flash, as well as Leica branding. That's not particularly surprising, given the Huawei P20 Pro already has three cameras. We'll have to wait and see whether the Mate's cameras operate in the same way as the P20 Pro.

Rumours also point to an in-screen fingerprint scanner, as well as two-way wireless charging, letting you hold a wireless charging device against the Mate 20 to take the Mate's charge. Hopefully it also comes with a huge battery so you won't mind giving away your power.

Huawei has already announced its latest top end processor, the Kirin 980, so it's a safe bet to assume it'll be inside the Mate 20 Pro, at least, if not in the standard Mate 20 as well.