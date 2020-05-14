Huawei launches new version of P30 Pro with Google Mobile Services

Huawei

After more than a year since the launch of the original series, Huawei announced Tuesday a new version of the popular Huawei P30 Pro smartphone is set to release in the UK.

Like the original P30 Pro, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition comes with a 6.7-inch screen, four rear cameras and Google's full suite of services, which includes Gmail, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store. The 2020 phone has slight upgrades from the 2019 version in that it will come with Android 10 pre-installed. It will also come in the Silver Frost color option, which was a color previously reserved for the Huawei P40 Pro.

Huawei's P30 phones were the last flagships released by the Chinese telecom giant before it was slapped with a US trade ban, which means they're the latest Huawei handsets to have access to Google Mobile Services. Earlier this year, the Chinese phone maker released its new Huawei P40 lineup, but those phones did not have Google Mobile Services.

The announcement of the new phone came ahead of US President Donald Trump's extension for another year of an executive order signed in May 2019, which banned American companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms seen as posing a national security risk.

The US has long alleged that Huawei maintains a tight relationship with the Chinese government, creating fear that equipment from these manufacturers could be used to spy on other countries and companies. The Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei following the May executive order from President Trump.

Starting June 3, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition will be available in the company's stores and select retailers and operators in the UK for £699, which converts to $853 or AU$1330.

In April, Huawei reported that revenue growth slowed sharply in the first quarter amid pressure from the United States and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.