Huawei launches new version of P30 Pro phone with Google Mobile Services

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Over a year since the launch of the original series, a new version of the popular Huawei P30 Pro smartphone is set to come out in the UK starting June 3, Huawei said Tuesday. The 2020 phone has slight upgrades from the 2019 version: It comes with Android 10 preinstalled and will be available in the Silver Frost color option previously reserved for the Huawei P40 Pro. The device will be available for £699 ($853 or AU$1,330) in the company's stores and at select UK retailers and operators.

Like the original P30 Pro, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition comes with a 6.7-inch screen, four rear cameras and Google's full suite of services, which include Gmail, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store.

The announcement of the new phone came ahead of US President Donald Trump's extension for another year of an executive order signed in May 2019, which prohibits American companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms seen as posing a national security risk. The Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei following the executive order from Trump.

Huawei's P30 phones were the last flagships released by the Chinese telecom giant before it was slapped with the US trade ban, which means they're the most recent Huawei handsets to have access to Google Mobile Services from US-based Google. Earlier this year, Huawei released its new Huawei P40 lineup, but those phones don't have Google Mobile Services.

The United States has long alleged that Huawei maintains a tight relationship with the Chinese government and that equipment from the company could be used to spy on other countries and companies. Huawei has denied this.

In April, Huawei reported that revenue growth slowed sharply in the first quarter, amid pressure from the United States and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.