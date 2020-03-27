CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei is reportedly working on cloud gaming platform with Tencent

The Chinese companies will work on artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality together, according to Reuters.

Tencent, the world's biggest gaming company, is developing a cloud gaming platform with Huawei, Reuters reported Friday. The Chinese companies will apparently focus on artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

