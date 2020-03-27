Huawei is reportedly working on cloud gaming platform with Tencent

Tencent, the world's biggest gaming company, is developing a cloud gaming platform with Huawei, Reuters reported Friday. The Chinese companies will apparently focus on artificial intelligence and augmented reality.
Neither Huawei nor Tencent immediately responded to requests for comment.
