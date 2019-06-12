Huawei is reportedly chasing Verizon for $1B over patent infringements

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei is chasing down over $1 billion in patent licensing fees from Verizon, a report says. The fees are for use of more than 230 patents for network equipment, Reuters said Wednesday, citing a source.

Verizon is reportedly using equipment through other companies that infringes on Huawei's patents covering core network equipment, Internet of Things (IoT) technology and wireline infrastructure.

Verizon and Huawei representatives met last week in New York over the matter, Reuters said.

"These issues are larger than just Verizon," a spokesperson from the carrier told Reuters. "Given the broader geopolitical context, any issue involving Huawei has implications for our entire industry and also raise national and international concerns."

Huawei and Verizon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Credit rating organization S&P Global said Wednesday that the impact on the tech industry of the Huawei ban in the US "could be wide ranging", including stymying the growth of American tech companies.

"The supply ban, in our view, will also serve as a catalyst for Huawei, and the Chinese administration, to accelerate their technology investment to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical components," S&P Global said on June 12. "This could heighten competition in the technology sector and potentially lower the long-term growth prospects of US technology firms."

This includes long-term 5G investment decisions, S&P said.

The US blacklisted networking gear from Huawei in May, and President Donald Trump signed an executive order essentially banning the company in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government, a charge the company has denied repeatedly.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also set up a meeting with Trump at the White House to discuss the Canadians being detained in China, according to The Globe and Mail on Wednesday afternoon.

The detainments followed Huawei CFO Wanzhou being arrested in Canada in Dec. 2018 at the request of the US over alleged Iran sanctions violations.

Huawei is also facing a 10-count indictment that alleges the company conspired to steal intellectual property from T-Mobile and subsequently obstructed justice, in addition to a separate 13-count indictment against the company and Meng Wanzhou.

It was also reported Wednesday that Huawei has filed to trademark its Hongmeng operating system in Peru.

Late Wednesday, Huawei confirmed to CNET that it is objecting to its ban in the US with an ex parte memo to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

