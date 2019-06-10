Huawei is reportedly asking app developers to publish on its AppGallery

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei is reportedly inviting Google Play Store developers to publish apps for the Huawei EMUI AppGallery.

Google last month locked Huawei out of its Android updates, though the US Commerce Department granted the Chinese tech giant a three-month general license to update existing devices, temporarily easing restrictions on Huawei's access to US components.

An anonymous developer on Monday showed the email to XDA Developers, with Huawei apparently sending out invitations to join AppGallery and saying it has 270 million monthly active users across 350 million phones, and a community of 560,000 developers.

"In order to guarantee a smooth usage of your app for our users, Huawei is committed to provide you with full support, to help you publish your app into AppGallery," the emailed invitation reportedly says.

It also offers access to join the Huawei Developer portal for free, XDA Developers reported.

Huawei reportedly has no immediate plans to launch its own OS, which may be called "Hongmeng," and is looking at launching one only if Android is permanently removed as an option for its smartphone customers.

The Android ban followed the US blacklisting networking gear from Huawei in May, and President Donald Trump signing an executive order essentially banning the company in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government, a charge the company has denied repeatedly.

Huawei filed a motion in US court to have US legislation that bars federal agencies from buying its products ruled unconstitutional, but hardware and software vendors have been continuing to flee Huawei -- Amazon Japan reportedly no longer sells Huawei devices, and Microsoft reportedly removed Huawei's MateBook laptops from its online store.

Huawei scientists have also been banned from reviewing science papers from US-based publisher the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

In late May, Trump reportedly told the press that he could use an offer to reverse the blacklisting of Huawei as leverage in the escalating Chinese-American trade tensions.

Google reportedly warned the Trump administration last week that the Huawei ban could endanger US national security, however.

Earlier Monday, it was also reported that Russel T. Vought, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, has requested a two-year reprieve for Huawei.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

