Huawei isn't letting the US blacklisting slow down its 5G plans, it seems. Ren Zhengfei, the controversial Chinese telecom's founder and CEO, said it's already producing next generation wireless base stations without American parts, according to Reuters.
After testing in August and September, Huawei will make 5,000 stations a month from October, Ren reportedly said. The company apparently intends to produce around 1.5 million stations in 2020.
Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Discuss: Huawei is apparently already making 5G base stations without US parts
