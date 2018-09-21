Huawei hijacked Apple store queues to hand out its own chargers

Huawei

Apple isn't known for its iPhone's battery capacities -- and Huawei wants to help.

The Chinese phone maker took to the streets outside Singapore's Apple Store to give out power banks to buyers queuing to be one of the first to get Apple's newest iPhones.

The event was carried out at 11 p.m. Singapore time the night before Apple opened its doors, Huawei confirmed to CNET in an email. The reason for the friendly handout was to "offer respite from the weather and gruelling wait," according to a representative, who added that more than 200 of the company's 10,000 mAh Huawei Supercharge power banks were distributed.

On the cover of the power bank's packaging is a tagline that reads, "Here's a power bank. You'll need it. Courtesy of Huawei." The move comes after a Facebook post from the day before suggesting the P20 Pro has a "looong-lasting battery."

Hello darkness, my old friend I’ve got looong-lasting battery in hand. Learn more about the #HuaweiP20Pro at bit.ly/2qma6PV Posted by Huawei Mobile on Monday, September 17, 2018

It's not the first time Apple has had competition from Huawei, which surpassed the iPhone maker to become the world's second biggest phone seller in July. Following Apple's Sept. 12 event that revealed its new phones, Huawei CEO Richard Yu posted on his Weibo page: "No problem now, see you in London on Oct. 16!"

Huawei Mobile proceeded to post a series of similarly cryptic tweets:

Thank you for keeping things the same. See you in London. 16.10.18 #HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate20 pic.twitter.com/ZhZHj9Xg3s — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Thank you for supporting us as innovators. See you in London. 16.10.18 #HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate20 pic.twitter.com/pvQr7mlzd1 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Thank you for letting us be the real hero of the year. See you in London.16.10.18. #HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate20 pic.twitter.com/blwOcweRj1 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Huawei users aren't too happy about the stunt though, with some taking to its Facebook page to criticise the phone maker for gifting the power bank -- retailing at S$98 (about $72) -- to iPhone users instead of Huawei users.

