Huawei founder is confident UK 'won't say no to us' in 5G rollout

Ren Zhengfei told Sky News he's confident Britain will use Huawei equipment despite US security concerns.

Huawei's boss is confident the company will plant its flag in the UK's 5G network.

Huawei's founder and CEO reckons "the UK won't say no to us" when it comes to using the Chinese company's equipment in its 5G next generation wireless infrastructure, despite ongoing US security concerns. Speaking to Sky News, Ren Zhengfei also praised new Prime Minister Boris Johnson as "very decisive."

"I think they won't say no to us as long as they go through those rigorous tests and look at it in a serious manner and I think if they do say no, it won't be to us," he said in the interview.

The UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which is responsible for the 5G rollout, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

