Huawei employees hit with US visa restrictions

Angela Lang/CNET

The Trump administration has announced US visa restrictions on Huawei workers. The rules will be imposed on those employees of the Chinese tech giant "that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses globally," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told journalists Wednesday as reported by AP News.

"The state department will impose visa restrictions on certain employees of Chinese technology companies like Huawei," he said.

Speaking on the UK's decision earlier this week to ban Huawei from its 5G networks, Pompeo said it wasn't influenced by US sanctions. "They did this because their security teams came to the same conclusion that ours have ... that this information that transits across these untrusted networks that are of Chinese origin will almost certainly end up in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."

Read more: Huawei ban timeline: Trump administration says company is backed by Chinese military

Pompeo called Huawei "an arm of the CCP's surveillance state that censors political dissidents and enables mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the indentured servitude of its population shipped all over China," according to AP. Any carriers worldwide that use Huawei's equipment "are doing business with human rights abusers," the Secretary of State reportedly added.

Pompeo also reportedly said plans are being finalized for combating alleged data theft by TikTok, a Chinese video social media app.

"We hope to have a set of decisions shortly," he said. "Whether it's TikTok or any of the other Chinese communications platforms, apps, infrastructure, this administration has taken seriously the requirement to protect the American people from having their information end up in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."

Huawei, the State Department and TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: The best 5G phones of 2020

Last month, the Trump administration announced its finding that Huawei is backed by the Chinese military. The Pentagon sent a document to Congress containing the names of 20 Chinese companies that it found to be backed by the People's Liberation Army, including Huawei.

Huawei was blacklisted by the United States in May 2019 when it was added to the US' "entity list" (PDF). Trump at the same time signed an executive order essentially banning the company in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied that charge.