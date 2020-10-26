Huawei CFO trial begins in Canada

Corinne Reichert/CNET

The trial of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has begun and will continue this week in a Canadian court, the Chinese tech giant tweeted Monday. Huawei said it will focus on how the Trump administration directed Canadian officers "to engage in a deceptive and improper search, thereby violating a court order and Ms. Meng's charter rights."

"Huawei trusts the Canadian judicial system to uphold integrity and ensure justice for all," Huawei Canada said in a statement. "Huawei has always had great confidence in Meng Wanzhou's innocence. We will continue to support her in unveiling the truth behind the abuse of her rights."

The five-day cross examination of witnesses in the case will take place in Vancouver in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

Back in May, a Canadian court ruled the criminal trial against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou would go ahead after deciding the case meets the double criminality requirement for being charged in both Canada and the US, meaning the extradition process to the US can proceed.

Read more: Huawei ban timeline: Sweden bans Chinese company from its 5G networks

The CFO and daughter of the company's founder was arrested in Canada at the request of the US over alleged Iran sanctions violations in early December 2018. Beijing followed this by detaining two Canadian citizens in China a week later.