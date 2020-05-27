Huawei CFO loses case to dismiss extradition to the US

Angela Lang/CNET

The criminal trial against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou will go ahead, a Canadian court ruled Wednesday. The court decided the case meets the double criminality requirement for being charged in both Canada and the United States, meaning the extradition process to the US can proceed.

"Huawei is disappointed in the ruling today by the Supreme Court of British Columbia," the Chinese tech giant said in a statement. "We expect that Canada's judicial system will ultimately prove Ms. Meng's innocence. Ms. Meng's lawyers will continue to work tirelessly to see justice is served."

The CFO and daughter of the company's founder was arrested in Canada at the request of the US over alleged Iran sanctions violations in early December 2018. Beijing followed this by detaining two Canadian citizens in China a week later.