Huawei reportedly built its own app store to compete with Google's

Huawei apparently sought out partners for its own app store in 2018.

The embattled Chinese phone maker tempted app makers with the prospect of getting a foothold in its home market, the most populous country in the world, if they created software for its App Gallery, Bloomberg reported.

Huawei told them it'd have 50 million Europeans using its app store rather than Google Play Store (which its phones use to download apps outside China) by the end of 2018.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

