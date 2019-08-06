Huawei seemed to address controversy over its alleged links with the Chinese government by running a poll on its official Twitter account asking followers who they thought owns Huawei. The poll started on Friday and got 56,790 votes.
"Who do you think owns Huawei? #WhoRunsHuawei," the Chinese phonemaker wrote.
"The government" was the top choice at 42%, "employees" were at 26%, "financial institutions" got 17% of the vote and "consortiums" got 15%.
Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Huawei asked people if they thought it was linked to Chinese government
