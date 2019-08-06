CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Huawei asked people if they thought it was linked to Chinese government

The phonemaker polled its Twitter followers about #WhoRunsHuawei, and the vast majority think it's owned by the government.

huawei-y9-prime-20194

It seems the majority of Huawei's Twitter followers think it's owned by the Chinese government.

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Huawei seemed to address controversy over its alleged links with the Chinese government by running a poll on its official Twitter account asking followers who they thought owns Huawei. The poll started on Friday and got 56,790 votes.

"Who do you think owns Huawei? #WhoRunsHuawei," the Chinese phonemaker wrote.

"The government" was the top choice at 42%, "employees" were at 26%, "financial institutions" got 17% of the vote and "consortiums" got 15%.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Article: Back-to-school deals keep heating up: Get the brand new MacBook Air for $900