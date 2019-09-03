Fred Dufour / AFP/Getty Images

Huawei on Tuesday accused the US government of using "unscrupulous" tactics to disrupt the normal business operations of the Chinese telecom giant and its partners. This comes after the Department of Justice reportedly launched new probes into alleged technology theft by Huawei.

In a press released on Tuesday, Huawei said the US was using "every tool at its disposal" to discredit the company and obstruct its business, including "launching cyber attacks" and "sending FBI agents to the homes of Huawei employees" to pressure them to collect information on the company.

Huawei didn't provide specific information to support these allegations. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

The Justice Department also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.